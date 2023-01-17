Left Menu

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-01-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 12:47 IST
Russian-installed authorities say they are in control of Ukraine's Soledar
  • Ukraine

Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region said on Tuesday they were in control of Soledar, repeating their earlier claim about the salt-mining town where intense fighting has taken place.

"On the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, Russian troops liberated Soledar," they said in a post on Telegram.

Russia said on Friday its forces had taken control of Soledar, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said later that fighting for Soledar and other eastern towns and cities was continuing.

