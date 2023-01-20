Pakistani Taliban kill 3 policemen in northwestern region
Militants armed with assault rifles and hand grenades stormed a police checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, triggering an intense shootout that killed three police officers and wounded two, officials said.The outlawed Pakistani Taliban militant group known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP claimed responsibility for the attack.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Militants armed with assault rifles and hand grenades stormed a police checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, triggering an intense shootout that killed three police officers and wounded two, officials said.
The outlawed Pakistani Taliban militant group — known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — claimed responsibility for the attack. The group is separate but allied with Afghanistan's Taliban. The attack happened in Jamrud, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, according to district police chief Imran Khan. He said one of the attackers blew himself up and a search was underway to track down the other militants, who fled the scene when police from a nearby area were dispatched to respond to the attack.
Mohammad Khurasani, the spokesman for TTP, quickly claimed responsibility for the attack. The Pakistani Taliban have stepped up attacks on security forces after unilaterally ending a cease-fire with the government in Islamabad last November.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Taliban threat dominates China's policy towards Afghanistan: Report
Afghanistan raids on Islamic State hideouts leave eight dead -Taliban
Afghanistan's Taliban administration in oil extraction deal with Chinese company
Afghan Taliban kill 8 in raids of IS hideouts in Afghanistan
Afghanistan's Taliban administration to sign oil extraction deal with Chinese company