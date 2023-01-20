Left Menu

CIA Director Burns traveled to Ukraine last week to meet Zelenskiy - Washington Post

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2023 03:51 IST
CIA Director William Burns traveled in secret to Ukraine's capital at the end of last week to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing a U.S. official and other people familiar with the visit.

Burns briefed Zelenskiy on his expectations on Russia's upcoming military plans, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

