CIA Director Burns traveled to Ukraine last week to meet Zelenskiy - Washington Post
Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2023 03:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 03:51 IST
CIA Director William Burns traveled in secret to Ukraine's capital at the end of last week to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing a U.S. official and other people familiar with the visit.
Burns briefed Zelenskiy on his expectations on Russia's upcoming military plans, the report added.
