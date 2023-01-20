Left Menu

CIA Director Burns recently traveled to Ukraine to meet Zelenskiy - U.S. official

Zelensky and his senior intelligence officials discussed how long Ukraine could expect U.S. and Western assistance to continue after Republicans won a narrow majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in the midterm elections, the Washington Post reported, citing sources. Zelenskiy and his aides came away from last week's meeting with the impression that U.S. support for Kyiv remained strong, the newspaper said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2023 05:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 05:02 IST
CIA Director Burns recently traveled to Ukraine to meet Zelenskiy - U.S. official

CIA Director William Burns recently traveled in secret to Ukraine's capital to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday.

"Director Burns traveled to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian intelligence counterparts as well as President Zelenskiy and reinforced our continued support for Ukraine and its defense against Russian aggression," the U.S. official, who declined to be identified, said. The official declined to say when the visit took place. The Washington Post, which first reported the visit, said it took place at the end of last week.

Burns briefed Zelenskiy on his expectations on Russia's upcoming military plans, the newspaper said, adding he also acknowledged that at some point U.S. assistance would be harder to come by. Zelensky and his senior intelligence officials discussed how long Ukraine could expect U.S. and Western assistance to continue after Republicans won a narrow majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in the midterm elections, the Washington Post reported, citing sources.

Zelenskiy and his aides came away from last week's meeting with the impression that U.S. support for Kyiv remained strong, the newspaper said. Western allies have pledged billions of dollars in weapons for Ukraine. Fearing winter will give Russian forces time to regroup and unleash a major attack, Ukraine is

pushing for more assistance to combat Moscow's invasion which began in February last year.

In his trip to Washington

in December, Zelenskiy told the U.S. Congress that aid to Ukraine is an investment in democracy, and not charity, while pressing for continued American support. The United States on Thursday announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine it valued at up to $2.5 billion, including hundreds of armored vehicles and support for Ukraine's air defense.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023