Left Menu

Car drove into barricade outside Bankman-Fried's home, lawyers say

A car recently drove into a metal barricade outside Sam Bankman-Fried's home in California, his lawyers said on Thursday, in an incident they said underscores the security concerns faced by the FTX founder and those ensuring his return to court. The lawyers did not specify when the incident took place, describing it only as recent.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2023 07:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 07:54 IST
Car drove into barricade outside Bankman-Fried's home, lawyers say

A car recently drove into a metal barricade outside Sam Bankman-Fried's home in California, his lawyers said on Thursday, in an incident they said underscores the security concerns faced by the FTX founder and those ensuring his return to court. In a filing in Manhattan federal court, the 30-year-old onetime billionaire's lawyers said three men got out of the car and told a security officer guarding the Palo Alto home, "You won't be able to keep us out." The men, who have not been identified, then got back in the car and drove away.

Bankman-Fried, arrested last month on fraud and conspiracy charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange, is under house arrest at his parents' home until Oct. 2 trial. He has pleaded not guilty. The lawyers did not specify when the incident took place, describing it only as recent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023