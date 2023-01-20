Left Menu

CIA director visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine's Zelenskyy

The CIA director has briefed Zelenskyy repeatedly before and since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last February, passing on US intelligence findings about Moscows war plans and intentions.The war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin is soon to enter its second year having resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and with no clear resolution on the horizon.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2023 07:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 07:54 IST
CIA director visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine's Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • United States

CIA Director William Burns visited Kyiv last week to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a US official has said, in the latest example of high-level contacts between the US and Ukraine.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday to discuss the director's classified schedule, declined to disclose what Burns and Zelenskyy discussed. Burns also met with Ukrainian intelligence officials. The CIA director has briefed Zelenskyy repeatedly before and since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last February, passing on US intelligence findings about Moscow's war plans and intentions.

The war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin is soon to enter its second year having resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and with no clear resolution on the horizon. Washington is about to send another USD 2.5 billion in aid to Ukraine, including for the first time Stryker armoured vehicles.

Burns' meeting with Zelenskyy was first reported by The Washington Post.

The CIA director told PBS NewsHour last month that agency analysts predicted ''a reduced tempo and fighting between the two militaries as winter sets in''.

''I don't underestimate for a moment the burdens, the challenges, that this war poses for Ukrainians first and foremost, but for all of us who support Ukraine,'' said Burns, a former US ambassador to Moscow. ''But strategically, I think, in many ways, you know, Putin's war has thus far been a failure for Russia.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023