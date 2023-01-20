Left Menu

UN expert welcomes decision to acquit Maria Ressa over tax evasion charges

“The acquittal of Maria Ressa and Rappler is a victory for media freedom as well as justice,” said Irene Khan, UN Special Rapporteur on the freedom of expression and opinion.

OHCHR | Geneva | Updated: 20-01-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 10:24 IST
The UN expert on freedom of expression today welcomed the decision by a Philippines’ court to acquit journalist and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa and the Rappler news outlet of tax evasion charges.

“Journalistic work, especially journalistic expression about public and political issues, is an integral part of the right to freedom of expression and guaranteed by international human rights law,” Khan said.

Ressa and Rappler were charged by the former administration in the Philippines of evading tax payments after the news outlet raised foreign funding. If convicted, the Nobel laureate would have faced up to 10 years imprisonment and fines. Maria Ressa and Rappler denied the charges and said the transactions involved legitimate financial mechanisms.

Noting that Maria Ressa continues to face several other charges, including for cyber libel, Khan called on the authorities to withdraw all charges against her.

“I urge the government to abolish criminal libel, which has no place in a democracy,” Khan said.

The Special Rapporteur has been in touch with the Government on this matter for several years.

