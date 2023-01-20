Left Menu

Investigation underway in IED recovery case in Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-01-2023 11:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 11:01 IST
Investigation underway in IED recovery case in Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

Security agencies have launched a probe into the recovery of an IED in Rajouri town early this week and issued an advisory to the general public asking them to remain vigilant.

Official sources said on Friday that teams of different intelligence agencies visited the site in Kheora area of Rajouri town, where an IED was recovered and defused on Tuesday evening.

Investigation into the matter has started and different aspects are being looked into, they said.

Additional SP, Rajouri, Vivek Shekhar Sharma said, ''We have advised people especially shopkeepers and street vendors to stay extra cautious and to inform the police control room in case they see any suspicious object.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023