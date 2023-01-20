Banners near Kadri temple banning Muslim traders removed by police

Banners appeared near the Kadri Sri Manjunatha temple fair prohibiting Muslim traders from carrying out business activities near the temple.

Police sources said the banners, put up by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, were removed on Thursday.

The fair started on January 15 and will end on January 21. The banners put up by right wing outfits were seen on Thursday which mentioned the cooker blast and alleged that the primary target of the accused in the case was the Kadri Manjunatha temple. The banner also said people with such a mindset and those who opposed idol worship cannot engage in trade and business during the fair near the place of worship. The banners also stated that only traders who believed in the rituals and ceremonies of the Hindu religion will be allowed to continue with their trade and business.

The temple administration which falls under the Religious Endowment department did not approve of the banner that was put up in the vicinity of the temple fair.

The police removed the banners with a view to maintaining peace and harmony. No complaints have been filed so far in this connection, police said.

