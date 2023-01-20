Left Menu

SC refuses to entertain pleas against Bihar government's decision to hold caste survey

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a batch of pleas challenging the Bihar governments decision to conduct a caste survey in the state.A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath said there is no merit in the petitions and dismissed them with liberty to the petitioners to approach the high court concerned.So this is a publicity interest litigation.

SC refuses to entertain pleas against Bihar government's decision to hold caste survey
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a batch of pleas challenging the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste survey in the state.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath said there is no merit in the petitions and dismissed them with liberty to the petitioners to approach the high court concerned.

''So this is a publicity interest litigation. How can we issue directions on how much reservation should be granted to such and such caste. Sorry, we can't issue such directions and can't entertain these petitions'', the bench told the counsel for petitioners.

The top court, which was hearing three petitions on the issue including one filed by an NGO, said the petitioners can approach the Patna High Court for an appropriate remedy.

''All the petitions are dismissed as withdrawn with liberty to seek appropriate remedies in law'', the bench ordered.

On January 11, the top court had said that it would take up the matter on January 20, after one of the petitioners mentioned an urgent listing of the matter.

