Indiana police kill shooter in Walmart, 1 person injured

Officers returned fire and killed the gunman, Gray said.No officers were reported to have been wounded.At least one other person was shot and transported to a hospital.

PTI | Evansville | Updated: 20-01-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 12:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A man opened fire on police inside an Indiana Walmart before he was shot and killed by officers late Thursday, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of an active shooter around 10 p.m. at the store on South Red Bank Road in Evansville, WFIE-TV reported.

Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray said police entered the building and were fired upon by a male suspect. Officers returned fire and killed the gunman, Gray said.

No officers were reported to have been wounded.

At least one other person was shot and transported to a hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known, Gray said, adding that there could could be additional victims.

Evansville, a city of around 116,000 residents on the Ohio River, is located 172 miles (276 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

