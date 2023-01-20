UP: Class 10 student dies after falling from roof of hostel

A class 10 student has died after falling from the roof of a hostel in Siswa town of this district, police said Friday.

Around 12:30 am Vivek Gupta (15) fell from the roof of the Chokhraj Inter college hostel, they said, adding the victim was a resident of the Kubersthan area of Kushinagar district. It is not clear how he fell from the roof of the hostel, Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said, adding a probe into the matter was underway.

