J'khand: Over 3 lakh eligible to vote for Ramgarh by-poll on Feb 27

About 3.34 lakh people are eligible to vote in next months Ramgarh by-poll in Jharkhand, an official said. Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey said adequate number of security personnel will be deployed at sensitive polling stations.The model code of conduct will be effective in Ramgarh from January 31, while February 7 is the last date of filing nomination.

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 20-01-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 13:40 IST
About 3.34 lakh people are eligible to vote in next month’s Ramgarh by-poll in Jharkhand, an official said. Chief Minister Hemant Soren's native village Nemra falls under the Ramgarh Assembly constituency. The seat fell vacant after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi.

Ramgarh Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Nagendra Kumar Sinha said a total of 3,34,167 voters including 1,72,923 males and 1,61,244 females are enrolled for the Ramgarh by-poll, which is scheduled on February 27.

A total of 405 polling stations will be set up in 233 buildings, he said. Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey said adequate number of security personnel will be deployed at sensitive polling stations.

The model code of conduct will be effective in Ramgarh from January 31, while February 7 is the last date of filing nomination. Votes would be counted on March 2.

In December last year, a special MP/MLA court in Hazaribag had sentenced Mamta Devi and 12 others to rigorous imprisonment for five years in a case relating to firing by agitators, and police retaliation at a private industrial firm in 2016 in which two persons lost their lives.

