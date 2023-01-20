Left Menu

MP: HC junks PIL that claimed malpractice in online sale of tickets for upcoming NZ vs India ODI in Indore

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation that alleged irregularities in the online sale of tickets for the ODI between India and New Zealand here on January 24, observing that the PIL had been filed for publicity.A division bench Justices S A Dharmadhikari and Prakash Chandra Gupta also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner, a local Congress leader, for wasting the courts time.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 20-01-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 13:44 IST
MP: HC junks PIL that claimed malpractice in online sale of tickets for upcoming NZ vs India ODI in Indore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation that alleged irregularities in the online sale of tickets for the ODI between India and New Zealand here on January 24, observing that the PIL had been filed for publicity.

A division bench Justices S A Dharmadhikari and Prakash Chandra Gupta also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner, a local Congress leader, for wasting the court's time. “The PIL has been filed by the petitioner without verifying the authenticity of the allegations levelled against the respondents and that too without any supporting documents. The same has been filed only with the purpose of gaining popularity,” the judges said on Wednesday. Petitioner Rakesh Singh Yadav had moved the HC against the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI), Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and the state government claiming malpractices in the sale of tickets for the third One Day International of the 3-match series between India and New Zealand, here on January 24.

MPCA rejected the charges contending that the PIL was primarily based on a report published in a Hindi newspaper. “In view of the above and also looking at the fact that it is a settled proposition of law that a PIL on the basis of newspaper reporting is not maintainable, this court finds no reason to entertain the petition and the same deserves to be and is hereby dismissed with cost of Rs 25,000 imposed on the petitioner for wasting the precious time of this court,” said the bench.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023