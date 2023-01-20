Left Menu

Gurugram restricts entry of heavy commercial vehicles for Republic Day celebrations

Updated: 20-01-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 13:48 IST
The traffic police will bar heavy commercial vehicles from entering the city between 9.00 pm on Sunday and 1.30 pm on Monday and from 9.00 pm on Wednesday to 1.30 pm on Thursday in view of Republic Day celebrations.

Heavy vehicles coming from Jaipur should use the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, the police said in an advisory.

''For security and smooth traffic operation, in case of traffic jam at Panchgaon Chowk, Manesar Chowk, Sirhaul Border and Kapriwas Chowk alternative routes have been determined from Bilaspur, KMP, Farukhnagar, Himgiri Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk, Udyog Vihar and Kherki Daula Toll Plaza.

''Gurugram police requested all heavy vehicle drivers to use alternative routes due to heavy vehicle restrictions in the capital. In the view of the security point, entry of heavy vehicles has been prohibited in the National Capital Region on Republic Day,'' according to the advisory.

The police have appealed to all heavy vehicle transporters to follow the instructions to ensure that the general public did not face any problems.

