Dancer alleges gang-rape attempt on her after orchestra performance in UP village

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 20-01-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 23:46 IST
Dancer alleges gang-rape attempt on her after orchestra performance in UP village
A dancer has lodged a complaint against a dozen people for alleged gang-rape attempt on her after she performed at a birthday party in a village in this district, police said on Friday.

Based on the complaint, police lodged an FIR against 12 people regarding the matter and started investigation.

According to the police, the incident took place in a village under Kotwali Dehat police station limits.

Inspector-in-charge (SHO) Anirudh Pratap Singh said the woman was part of the orchestra group that had come from Pratapgarh to perform at the birthday party in the village on Thursday.

Citing the complaint, the SHO said some people molested and attempted to gang rape her by switching off the generator in the night and taking advantage of the darkness.

He said based on the victim's complaint, an FIR was lodged against Rahul Verma (22) and Sunny Verma (18) and 10 unidentified people. Singh said the case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The SHO said action would be taken against the accused on the basis of evidence.

