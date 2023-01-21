Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-01-2023 00:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 00:14 IST
UK PM Sunak gets fined by police for failing to wear seatbelt
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@RishiSunak)
(Adds context and quote from police) LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) -

British police issued Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a fine on Friday for riding in a car without wearing his seat belt in order to film a clip for social media. Sunak, who apologised on Thursday for what he called a "brief error of judgement", filmed a video in the back seat of his car while travelling in the north of England, without wearing a seat belt.

"Following the circulation of a video on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire we have today issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty," Lancashire Police said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

