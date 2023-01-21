Allahabad HC posts benami property case against LDA vice chairman Indramani Tripathi for Jan 23

The Allahabad High Court could not complete on Friday hearing on a petition challenging a notice issued to the mother-in-law of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) vice chairman Indramani Tripathi in a benami property case. A bench of justice Sangeeta Chandra and justice Manish Kumar of the Lucknow bench of the HC passed the order on a writ petition filed by Meera Pandey, Tripathi's mother-in-law.

Filing the petition on behalf of Pandey as her private counsel, chief standing counsel of the Uttar Pradesh government Abhinav Narayan Tripathi has challenged the notice of the IT department issued on January 5, 2023.

Through the notice, the IT department provisionally attached the benami plot, measuring about 3680 square feet situated in Shrijan Vihar Colony, Vikramaditya Ward in Jiamau area.

In its notice, the department has said the property in question was purchased on April 23, 2016 in the name of Meera Pandey against a consideration of Rs 82 lakh.

It further alleged that Pandey's income in 2015-16 was said to be Rs 7.30 lakh only, while the plot was costly, and a further Rs 1.05 crore was spent for construction on the said plot. In fact, the plot in question is benami and Indramani Tripathi is the beneficiary of the plot, the department has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)