Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine in Peru faces new attack as fire lit on grounds -source
Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2023 01:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 01:15 IST
Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine in Peru was facing a new attack on Friday, with a fire seen in the workers' housing area believed to have been started by protesters, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Video footage published by the company on its Facebook page shows people putting flammable material near the mine.
