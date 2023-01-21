Left Menu

Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine in Peru faces new attack as fire lit on grounds -source

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2023 01:15 IST
Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine in Peru faces new attack as fire lit on grounds -source

Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine in Peru was facing a new attack on Friday, with a fire seen in the workers' housing area believed to have been started by protesters, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Video footage published by the company on its Facebook page shows people putting flammable material near the mine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

