U.S. charges two men with facilitating sanctions evasion of Russian oligarch's yacht
Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2023 01:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 01:39 IST
Two businessmen were charged in indictments unsealed in a U.S. court on Friday with allegedly facilitating a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme in relation to a $90 million yacht of sanctioned billionaire Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.
The two businessmen - Vladislav Osipov, 51, a Russian national, and Richard Masters, 52, a UK national, - were charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and to commit offenses against the United States, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.
