Police: 4 injured at shooting near Kansas City funeral home

PTI | Kansascity | Updated: 21-01-2023 02:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 02:29 IST
Police are investigating a shooting near a Kansas City funeral home that left four people injured, one of them critically.

The shooting was reported about 11:30 am Friday at the Elite Funeral Chapel in south Kansas City.

Police spokeswoman Leslie Foreman said one shooting victim was inside the funeral home, one was in a laundromat next door and a third was found in the parking lot of the funeral home. Two of the shooting victims were hospitalised in stable condition and one was in critical condition.

A fourth person suffered minor injuries, possibly from being hit by glass.

Foreman said a funeral was being held at the time but it is unclear what led to the shooting.

A preliminary investigation indicated none of the people who were shot were employees of the funeral home, she said.

She said investigators have no suspects in custody.

