U.S. Supreme Court marshal spoke with justices during leak probe

The U.S. Supreme Court's chief security officer on Friday said she spoke with each justice during her investigation into who leaked a draft of its blockbuster ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide.

Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley made the statement a day after the court released a report saying the investigation failed to identify who leaked the draft opinion to the news organization Politico that has raised questions about if the justices were like employees interviewed during the probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)