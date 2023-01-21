Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court clears justices and spouses in leak probe

"The justices actively cooperated in this iterative process, asking questions and answering mine." The report said investigators interviewed 97 court employees. "I followed up on all credible leads, none of which implicated the justices or their spouses," Curley said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2023 03:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 03:25 IST
U.S. Supreme Court clears justices and spouses in leak probe
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Supreme Court's chief security officer on Friday said she spoke with each of the justices in her inquiry into who leaked a draft of its ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, adding that the inquiry found no information implicating them or their spouses. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley made the statement a day after the court released a 20-page report based on the investigation that failed to identify who leaked the draft to the news organization Politico. The court on Thursday had not made clear whether the nine justices who served on the court at the time of the leak had been interviewed during the inquiry.

"During the course of the investigation, I spoke with each of the justices, several on multiple occasions," Curley said in the statement, released by the court. "The justices actively cooperated in this iterative process, asking questions and answering mine." The report said investigators interviewed 97 court employees.

"I followed up on all credible leads, none of which implicated the justices or their spouses," Curley said. She said on that basis, she decided it was not necessary to asks the justices to sign sworn affidavits affirming they did not leak the draft opinion, something court employees by contrast were required to do.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023