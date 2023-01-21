Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Colorado police, paramedics plead not guilty to homicide in Elijah McClain death

Three Colorado police officers and two paramedics pleaded not guilty on Friday to homicide charges in the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain, a Black man subdued by police, placed in a choke hold and injected with a sedative, though he was neither armed nor suspected of a crime. Attorneys for all five defendants entered pleas of not guilty to manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and other charges. The arraignment was in Adams County, the jurisdiction where the killing took place.

Trump warns U.S. House Republicans not to touch Social Security, Medicare

Former President Donald Trump warned his fellow Republicans on Friday not to "destroy" federal retirement and health benefits as they try to exact spending cuts from President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in the looming debate over the debt ceiling. "Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security," Trump said in a two-minute video message posted to social media that could test his influence among Republicans who now control the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Supreme Court justices were questioned, cleared in leak probe

The U.S. Supreme Court's chief security officer on Friday said she spoke with each of the justices in her inquiry into who leaked a draft of its ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, adding that the inquiry found no information implicating them or their spouses. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley made the statement a day after the court released a 20-page report based on the eight-month investigation that failed to identify who leaked the draft to the news organization Politico.

Judge rules for Florida's DeSantis against prosecutor for abortion stance

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, considered a possible 2024 Republican presidential contender, will not be forced to reinstate an elected state prosecutor he suspended over his pledge not to bring criminal cases against people seeking or providing abortions, a federal judge ruled on Friday. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in the state capital, Tallahassee, ruled against prosecutor Andrew Warren, a Democrat, in his lawsuit seeking to be reinstated as head of the state attorney's office in Tampa. DeSantis on Aug. 4 barred Warren from performing any official "act, duty or function of public office."

Biden has 'no regrets' about timing of classified documents disclosure

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he has "no regrets" about not publicly disclosing before the midterm elections the discovery of classified documents at his former office and believed the matter will be resolved. Attorney General Merrick Garland last week named a special counsel to investigate the matter after classified documents were found at Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, D.C., office he used before becoming president.

U.S. House eyes creating task force on flawed aviation computer system

The U.S. House of Representatives plans to take up bipartisan legislation next week to establish a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) task force to improve a pilot messaging database that failed last week, disrupting 11,000 flights. The outage of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) database prompted the Jan. 11 nationwide groundstop of U.S. passenger traffic, the first since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Abortion opponents call for stricter bans at first post-Roe Washington march

Thousands of abortion opponents rallied in Washington on Friday for the 50th annual "March for Life," marking a new chapter for a movement that has organized for decades around overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that recognized a women's right to an abortion. With that ruling now thrown out, March for Life leaders and activists were celebrating their movement's win, pushing for stricter limits on abortion at the state and national level, and praying to change the "hearts and minds" of Americans who support abortion rights.

Biden: We're going to have discussion about US debt with House leader

President Joe Biden said on Friday that "we're going to have a discussion" with House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy about the U.S. debt ceiling. At an event with city mayors, Biden said a U.S. debt default would be a calamity unlike anything ever seen in the United States financially.

U.S. border arrests drop in January after new Biden restrictions -sources

The number of migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in January plummeted amid a seasonal slowdown and implementation of new restrictions imposed by U.S. President Joe Biden, a tenuous reprieve as he grapples with record crossings. U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested an average of about 4,000 migrants per day in January, three U.S. officials told Reuters this week. That's down from an average of around 7,400 per day during the week before Christmas, one of the officials said.

U.S. man gets 60 years for sex trafficking, extorting college students

A New Jersey man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Friday on U.S. sex trafficking and other charges for grooming, abusing and extorting millions of dollars from a group of Sarah Lawrence College students. Lawrence Ray, 63, was sentenced in a U.S. District Court in Manhattan following his conviction on charges he used sexual and psychological manipulation and physical abuse to control and extort students at the private New York college over a 10-year period, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

