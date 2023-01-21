Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Sunak fined by police for failing to wear seat belt

British police fined Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday for failing to wear a seat belt while he filmed a social media clip in the back seat of a moving car, a potentially embarrassing blow as he tries to revive his party's fortunes. Sunak, who apologised on Thursday for a "brief error of judgement", had uploaded the video to Instagram during a trip to north west England. It was widely shared by other users who noticed that he had not buckled up.

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand's next prime minister after emerging as the only candidate nominated to lead the Labour Party, the party said on Saturday. Hipkins is expected to be confirmed as the new leader at a meeting of Labour's 64 lawmakers, or Caucus, on Sunday.

Brazil police raid governor's house over capital riots

Brazil's federal police on Friday raided the house of the suspended governor of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, who is under investigation for failing to prevent the storming of government buildings by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro. Rocha was removed from office for 90 days by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Jan. 8 hours after the invasion of the Congress, presidential place and Supreme court by a mob that ransacked the buildings. It was the worst attack on state institutions since Brazil's return to democracy in the 1980s.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Santiago Del Estero, Argentina -EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Santiago Del Estero, Argentina region, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake struck at a depth of 600 kilometres (372.82 miles), EMSC said on Friday.

Allies offer more weapons to Ukraine, but no decisions made on tanks

Western allies on Friday dampened Ukraine's hopes for a rapid shipment of battle tanks to boost its firepower for a spring offensive against Russian forces, with the United States urging Kyiv to hold off from mounting such an operation. The top U.S. general, speaking after a meeting of the allies at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, also said it would be very hard for Ukraine to drive Russia's invading forces from the country this year.

Davos 2023: Key takeaways from the World Economic Forum

Global leaders and business executives departed a freezing World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on Friday after a frank exchange of views over how the world will tackle its biggest issues in 2023. Here's what we learned:

Peru grapples with 'nationwide chaos' as protests spread

Peru's capital Lima awoke on Friday to find one of the city's most historic buildings burnt to the ground after a night of fresh anti-government protests that extended across the country, as the president vowed to get tougher on "vandals." A near-century old mansion in central Lima was destroyed after catching fire. Authorities are investigating the causes and lamented the loss of a "monumental asset."

Dead lion protest surprises passersby in front of Chile's presidential palace

The carcass of a lion in front Chile's presidential palace surprised passersby on Friday as zoo workers protested against a government agency they blame for the feline's death. Next to the corpse of Zeus, a 14-year-old male lion, a sign read "The government kills animals" as surprised passersby took photos and videos.

French nurse fears Macron's pension reform will leave women worse off

French nurse Maryse Lopez says women get a raw deal in President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform because they take longer parental leave and work part time more often than men. Macron wants to raise the retirement age by two years to keep the pension system out of the red. He has offered a guaranteed minimum pension of 1,200 euros ($1,300) per month after working a complete full-time career.

U.S. officials advise Ukraine to wait on offensive, official says

Senior U.S. officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive against Russian forces until the latest supply of U.S. weaponry is in place and training has been provided, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.

The official, speaking to a small group of reporters on condition of anonymity, said the United States was holding fast to its decision not to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine at this time, amid a controversy with Germany over tanks.

