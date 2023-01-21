Left Menu

Couple arrested for honey-trapping, extorting people in UP's Saharanpur

The police on Friday arrested Aman Vihar Colony resident Suleman and his wife Rafat alias Imrana Suleman, Manglik said.The couple had allegedly cheated two or three people before as well by accusing them of rape, the police said.Rs 16,500 in cash, a gold chain and ATM cards were recovered from the arrested couple, Manglik said.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 21-01-2023 08:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 08:54 IST
Couple arrested for honey-trapping, extorting people in UP's Saharanpur
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested a couple who allegedly extorted people by honey-trapping them and also recovered some cash and a gold chain from them, an official said.

A doctor in Thanakutubsher complained that a month ago, a woman befriended him at a hospital and allegedly lured him into establishing a physical relationship, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI. The doctor alleged that two-three people soon reached the spot and took away his ATM card before withdrawing cash from his account. The police on Friday arrested Aman Vihar Colony resident Suleman and his wife Rafat alias Imrana Suleman, Manglik said.

The couple had allegedly cheated two or three people before as well by accusing them of rape, the police said.

Rs 16,500 in cash, a gold chain and ATM cards were recovered from the arrested couple, Manglik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023