PTI | Amethi | Updated: 21-01-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 09:38 IST
Man killed during family dispute in UP's Amethi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man was killed after allegedly being attacked during a family dispute in Jagdishpur, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin, a resident of Madwa village.

There was a dispute in the family over a motorcycle key late on Friday night. During the fracas, Sachin suffered serious injuries after allegedly being attacked with an iron rod, Superintendent of Police Elamaran said.

He was rushed to the Community Health Centre where doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and legal action initiated, Elamaran said.

The victim's mother has alleged that his uncle, his wife, and their two sons were among those who attacked him, the police said.

