Man gets 8-yr jail for raping girl on pretext of marriage in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-01-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 10:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A court here has sentenced a 29-year-old man to jail for eight years on charges of abduction and rape of a minor girl in 2013.

Fast Track Special Court judge, Aaj Sudharashan, on Friday sentenced Vattiyoorkavu resident Lal Prakash to eight years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

According to the prosecution, Prakash under the pretext of marriage lured into the trap a 14-year-old child in 2013 and raped her at a friend's house. The girl was not allowed to contact her family.

The police came to know about her whereabouts after two weeks when she got in touch with her family on the phone. Special public prosecutor, R S Vijay Mohan said the court examined 26 witnesses, 21 documents, and 19 other pieces of evidence.

