Seven injured in twin blasts amid heightened security in Jammu

The first blast occurred around 10.45 am, followed by another explosion, an official said, adding that the whole area was cordoned off and a search operation underway. Five people were injured in the first blast and two more in the second, he added.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 13:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Seven people were injured in two explosions within a span of 15 minutes here on Saturday, sources said.

The additional director general of police (Jammu zone) confirmed the explosions and injuries to six people.

Hospital sources, however, said seven people have admitted with splinter injuries and all of them are ''stable''.

The blasts in the transport yard of Narwal were triggered by suspected terrorists at a time when security agencies in the region are on high alert amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations. The first blast occurred around 10.45 am, followed by another explosion, an official said, adding that the whole area was cordoned off and a search operation was underway. Jaswinder Singh, an eyewitness, said the first blast occurred in a vehicle that was sent to a workshop for repairs.

Fifteen minutes later, another explosion nearby littered the area with damaged parts and garbage, said Singh, chief of the Motor Spare Parts Association. Five people were injured in the first blast and two more in the second, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

