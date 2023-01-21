Left Menu

Russian national jailed for carrying vodka in dry Bihar

PTI | Gaya | Updated: 21-01-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 13:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A Russian national has ended up in jail for carrying a tiny bottle of liquor, supposedly for libation at a Buddhist temple in dry Bihar, a police officer said on Saturday.

According to Bodh Gaya Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar, the foreign national was caught with a 10 ml bottle of vodka at the Maha Bodhi temple complex on Thursday.

''There is tight security at the temple complex and visitors are allowed entry after frisking. When found with the bottle, the Russian said he wanted to perform some tantric rituals'', said the Deputy SP.

However, in view of the stringent prohibition law that has been in place for close to seven years, the foreigner was booked for flouting the same and produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody, said the Deputy SP.

He is currently lodged at the central prison in Gaya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

