Palestinan killed by Israeli forces in West Bank, Palestinians say

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 14:04 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Israel

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli forces on Saturday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, after, according to the Israeli military, he tried to stab Jewish residents.

An individual tried to stab a resident of the Jewish Sde Efraim farm and was prevented, a statement from the Israeli military said.

Violence in the West Bank has surged over the past year, following stepped-up raids by Israel in response to a spate of Palestinian street attacks in its cities. At least 18 Palestinians, including militants and civilians, have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Jan. 1.

