Maha: Civic official caught taking Rs 1,000 bribe in Thane district

The ACB laid a trap and caught the accused accepting Rs 1,000 from the complainant, he said, adding that the accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-01-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 14:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested a civic official for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The ACB's Thane unit caught a security officer of the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for demanding a bribe from a security guard and his colleague for giving them a fixed posting, he said. The alleged accused demanded Rs 500 from the complainant and the same amount from his colleague, who worked with an agency that provided security services to the civic body, the official said. The ACB laid a trap and caught the accused accepting Rs 1,000 from the complainant, he said, adding that the accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

