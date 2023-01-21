Left Menu

In notice to police over drunk driving, DCW seeks to know steps taken to curb menace

The Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday issued a notice to the city traffic police on the issue of drunk driving, seeking to know the steps taken by it to curb the menace.The panel has asked the police to respond to its queries by Tuesday.The DCW notice mentioned the Kanjhawala accident in which a woman was killed after being dragged by a car for 12 kilometres and said that it was learnt that the accused were heavily drunk.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 16:51 IST
In notice to police over drunk driving, DCW seeks to know steps taken to curb menace
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday issued a notice to the city traffic police on the issue of drunk driving, seeking to know the steps taken by it to curb the menace.

The panel has asked the police to respond to its queries by Tuesday.

The DCW notice mentioned the Kanjhawala accident in which a woman was killed after being dragged by a car for 12 kilometres and said that it was learnt that the accused were heavily drunk. It also referred to the panel's chairperson Swati Maliwal being harassed and allegedly dragged by a car driven by a man in an inebriated state. In the notice, the commission stated that drunk driving is not only one of the most common causes of accidents but also poses a huge threat to women's safety.

''This menace needs to be stopped urgently. The commission also raised the issue of Delhi Police stopping usage of breath analysers for identifying drunk drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic,'' it stated. To examine the steps taken by the Delhi Police to counter drunk driving, the DCW has launched an enquiry into the issue and has sought the police's response. In the notice, the commission asked whether the use of breath analysers has been resumed and if not then why. The Delhi Commission for Women has also asked the police to furnish the number of functional breath analyser machines available with it. The DCW also sought to know the number of challans issued by the Delhi Police for drunk driving since 2017 and especially the number of such challans issued on December 31, 2022, between 6 pm to 9 am.

The panel's chief Swati Maliwal said, ''One of the major findings of my night vigil the other day was that the brazenness with which people in Delhi are drinking and driving, raising serious security concerns for women.'' ''This needs to be checked urgently. I have issued a notice to Delhi Traffic Police to ascertain the steps they have taken to check this menace, especially after Anjali’s murder on the roads of Delhi by five drunk men,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023