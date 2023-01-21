Left Menu

Police baton-charge ISF demonstrators in Kolkata; several injured

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 17:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Indian Secular Front (ISF) activists fought a pitched battle with the police at Esplanade area in central Kolkata on Saturday during a protest against alleged attacks on their workers by the ruling Trinamool Congress in South 24 Parganas district.

The sole ISF MLA Naushad Siddique, who was leading the protest, was detained, as a number of police personnel and agitators were injured.

A senior police official said the ISF activists blocked an arterial road in the heart of the city, prompting the cops to request them to clear Jawaharlal Nehru Road and allow traffic movement.

The protestors, however, refused to vacate the road demanding that the perpetrators behind the attacks on its activists at Bhangar be arrested first. As police baton-charged the workers and lobbed tear gas shells, the demonstrators numbering around 500 retreated but pelted the cops with stones from nearby lanes, injuring several police personnel.

The protestors also damaged kiosks and guardrails of the police injuring several policemen, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

