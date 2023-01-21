Left Menu

Maha: Ganja worth Rs 1.28 lakh seized in Latur; one held

PTI | Latur | Updated: 21-01-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 18:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The police have seized 3.6 kg of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 1.28 lakh and arrested one person at a farm in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the local crime branch raided a farm in Latur tehsil on Thursday and recovered 3.6 kg of ganja stored in a sack concealed under a pile of grass, inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande said.

The seized contraband is worth Rs1.28 lakh, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 has been registered against three persons, while a 60-year-old man was arrested during the raid, the official added.

