Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau arrests 3 accounts officers with over Rs 7 lakh cash

The Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau on Saturday arrested three assistant accounts officers of the Jodhpur local fund audit department with over Rs 7 lakh cash, an official said.

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 21-01-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 18:44 IST
The Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau on Saturday arrested three assistant accounts officers of the Jodhpur local fund audit department with over Rs 7 lakh cash, an official said.

On the basis of information received from sources, a surprise check was conducted and a car going from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur was intercepted. The accounts officers -- Gangaram, Kailash Chand and Mahendra Jat -- were caught with Rs 7,74,500 cash, a spokesperson of the bureau said.

The bureau had received information that a three-member team of the Jodhpur local fund audit department had made ''illegal recovery'' in the name of an ''audit report'' after auditing different gram panchayats of the Mohangarh panchayat samiti in Jaisalmer, and it was returning to Jodhpur, the official said.

The anti-corruption bureau's Jaisalmer unit led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Sharma intercepted the car at Kasba Chandan, he said.

In the search, Gangaram, assistant accounts officer-I, Kailash Chand, assistant accounts officer-II, and Mahendra Jat, assistant accounts officer-II, were nabbed with the cash, the spokesperson said.

He said the accused are being interrogated. Further investigation will be done by the bureau after registering a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the spokesperson said.

