2 members of interstate ATM robbery gang held in Delhi

Two members of an interstate gang of Mewat-based ATM robbers have been arrested after a brief exchange of fire in southeast Delhi's Pul Pehladpur, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Shohrab (27) and Sameer Khan (24), both residents of Haryana's Nuh district, they said. Acting on inputs received, police laid a trap around 6 pm in the area and the duo was seen coming from Surajkund road, Faridabad in a car, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said. The vehicle was signalled to stop but the accused tried to flee from the spot, he said, adding after coming out of the car, Shohrabh fired at police. After a brief exchange of fire, they both were nabbed, the DCP said. A semi-automatic pistol with three live cartridges was recovered from Shohrab's possession while a single-shot pistol with two live cartridges was seized from Khan, police said. The members of the gang used to identify unguarded ATM booths in isolated areas and applied black paint on the CCTV cameras inside, they said.

They used to wear face masks or monkey caps to hide their identity and open the ATM with the help of gas cutters to steal the cash, they said. The accused men have disclosed that they along with their other four associates were wanted in five cases of ATM robbery. Two cases were from Delhi, two from Gawalior and one in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, police said.

Shohrabh was previously involved in around 30 criminal cases, including 25 ATM robberies in Delhi, MP and Haryana, they added.

