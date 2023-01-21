Left Menu

Man posing as DMRC HR arrested for cheating people in name of job

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 19:03 IST
A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating several people on the pretext of providing government jobs in the DMRC, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Pawan Bhardwaj, a resident of Goyala Dairy, they said.

A man had on November 7, 2022, lodged a complaint saying he was cheated of Rs 3,20,000 by a person, who introduced himself as Rohit and said he was an HR manager in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the man took money from the complainant in a piecemeal fashion, and later switched off his phone. By the end of the scam, the complainant had lost Rs 3,20,000.

During investigation, police located the accused to Goyala Dairy and nabbed him from Kutub Vihar there, the officer said.

One forged metro ID card, nine mobile phones, one dongle, four forged voter ID cards, four set metro notification form, and some other papers were recovered from his possession, police said.

Bhardwaj revealed that he used to reel in targets by giving advertisements in newspapers soliciting entries for jobs in DMRC, they said. He also did that using random personal contacts. When someone would contact him, he would convince him to pay some money in his account on some pretext or the other, and other times would solicit cash too.

Once he would milk the victim, he would change his mobile number and house to avoid being traced, police said.

