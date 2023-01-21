Left Menu

Raj: Ajmer court frames charges against 7 accused in connection with provocative speech

A court in Rajasthans Ajmer district on Saturday framed charges on seven accused arrested in connection with a provocative speech made at the Ajmer Dargah premises on June 17 last year. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code IPCagainst these accused in the Dargah police station.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 19:37 IST
A court in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Saturday framed charges on seven accused arrested in connection with a provocative speech made at the Ajmer Dargah premises on June 17 last year. The police had presented a charge sheet against them in court.

Public Prosecutor Ghulam Najmi Farooqui said on June 17, 2022, seven accused including the main accused Gohar Chishti -- a Khadim (cleric) of Ajmer dargah -- had raised provocative slogans at the main gate of the shrine. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)against these accused in the Dargah police station. The defence prosecutor had pleaded not to impose section 115 against the accused. It was argued on behalf of the public prosecutor that hate speech has been given by the accused, due to which the Kanhaiyalal murder case took place in Udaipur.

The tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur on June 28 by cleaver-wielding two men over a controversial social media post. The accused shot the crime on mobile and also made a video later to claim responsibility for the murder.

