Woman duped of Rs 7 lakh by fraudster posing as courier company executive

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 21-01-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 20:18 IST
A woman was allegedly duped of around Rs 7 lakh by a fraudster posing as a courier company executive on the pretext of rejecting an international parcel carrying narcotics, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Prachi Dhoke, in her complaint said that she received a call from a person posing as a courier company's customer service executive.

He told her that an international parcel, in her name, containing two passports, five ATM cards, 300g weed and a laptop has been rejected, police said citing the complaint. When Dhoke told the person that the parcel was not sent by her, the caller urged her to file a complaint with the police as her Aadhar card has been misused, they said.

Following this, the caller transferred the call to a person posing as an official of Mumbai Police who told her that her ID is being misused for international smuggling and money laundering in Mumbai, Dhoke said in her complaint.

"They asked me to help them in the investigation saying that they will give me a certificate that I am not involved in the matter," she said.

The fraudsters asked the woman to transfer Rs 95,499 on the pretext of investigation with the RBI, police said.

The victim transferred a total of Rs 6,93,437.50 in four transactions after the accused asked her for more money in the name of security deposit and investigation, they said citing Dhoke's complaint.

An FIR has been registered against unknown people under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at cybercrime, east police station on Friday, said the investigating officer Inspector Surender Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

