Now, traders can get licence online for serving food in open area, terrace in MCD areas

People can now get an MCD licence to serve food in the open or on terrace applying online, officials have said.

The process of obtaining license has been made online to make the system transparent and simple, they said.

''In pursuance of ease of doing business, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has taken a special initiative for the convenience of traders, and has made online the facility of obtaining license for serving food in an open area/terrace/part terrace under the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Act. 2020,'' a notification from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said.

To apply for the licence, the applicant will have to upload all related documents on the MCD website in a PDF format, and deposit the prescribed fee ''online only.'' The rest of the process too will be online, the statement said.

The applicant has to submit papers establishing the legal occupancy of the land and/or a 'no objection certificate' from the owner of the land for using the open space, or terrace as dining or service area, according to the statement. The use of open space or terrace in front of other shops in the building will not be permitted, it said.

The application will also require submitting of thee building structural safety certificates issued by a registered structural engineer, as well as an indemnity bond. In addition, the existing norms of fire safety will be applicable, the MCD said.

''The annual license fee for open space/or roof/portion of roof shall be Rs 200 per sq ft. In case of a star hotel (4-star and above), the annual license fee is Rs 500 per sq ft,'' it added.

