Three policemen injured in attack on police post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 21-01-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least three policemen were injured on Saturday when unidentified militants fired at a police post in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, a police official said, two days after at least two policemen were killed in a terrorist attack in the tribal northwestern province.

The armed militants attacked the police post in the Charsadda district of the province, Divisional Police Officer Suhail Khalid said.

The injured policemen were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital Charsadda, where they were admitted.

A police contingent rushed to the site and a massive search operation was launched to arrest the attackers.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

This comes amid an uptick in the number of attacks in the province by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban, an umbrella organisation of various Islamist armed militant groups operating along the Afghan–Pakistan border.

