2 arrested, juvenile apprehended for firing outside teen's house

Two men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly firing outside the house of a 19-year-old person in northeast Delhi's Gautampuri area, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Sabir (22) and Mohammad Mosaif (20), both residents of Seelampur, they said. According to police, the victim used to talk to the juvenile over social media by impersonating as a girl. The accused persons fired outside the house of the teenager in order to threaten him when they got to know about it. On Thursday around 11.30 pm, a firing incident was reported in street number-18, Gautampuri. Police rushed to the spot where complainant Shanu met and said that two persons came outside his house and after threatening him of dire consequence, fired bullet in the air, a senior police officer said. On the basis of CCTV footage and local intelligence, police identified the culprits. A raid was conducted and three persons, including a juvenile, were apprehended from their respective houses, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said. The accused disclosed that the juvenile used to chat with a girl on Instagram. He got infatuated with the girl. But later, the juvenile came to know that the girl with whom he was chatting was actually the complainant, police said. Anguished, the juvenile decided to teach him a lesson. He arranged a country-made pistol and reached outside house of Shanu along with his friend Sabir where they threatened him of dire consequences and fired a bullet in the air, the DCP said. They ran away and concealed the weapon with the help of their friend Mosaif alias Musafir. Later, the pistol used in the crime and two live cartridges were recovered on their instance, police added.

