Jailed NCP leader Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law seek anticipatory bail in forged documents case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jailed Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik and the latter's wife Laura Hemelin, also known as Ayesha Malik, have approached a Mumbai court for anticipatory bail after being accused of submitting fake documents to get her visa extended.

The application was moved in the court of additional sessions judge MG Deshpande, who heard both sides on Saturday and then adjourned the matter to January 23 for passing order.

Faraz Malik and French citizen Hemelin, in their ABA plea, have claimed to be victims of fraud at the hands of an agent who they had appointed to get a marriage certificate. The plea also claimed the agent had cheated 18 other people.

The couple claimed no cheating or forgery case was made out against them as they are neither the authors of the alleged forged marriage certificate nor had they caused any wrongful loss to any person.

The plea said undue arrest would cause them great ignominy and humiliation for crimes they are not even remotely associated with.

A case was registered at Kurla police station in central Mumbai on January 18 on the complaint of a personnel of the Special Branch of the city police.

As per police, the couple has submitted forged documents for Hemelin's visa extension.

