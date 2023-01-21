Left Menu

2 crore people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

The crowd is being monitored through CCTV, body and drone cameras, he added.Several prominent seers came to the fair on Mauni Amavasya while Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also took a dip in the Sangam.The next bath will take place on Basant Panchami on January 26 and Maghi Purnima on February 5.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-01-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 21:53 IST
2 crore people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya
  • Country:
  • India

About two crore people took a dip in the Ganga and the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya -- the third bathing festival of the ongoing Magh Mela -- in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on Saturday.

A large number of devotees reached the 'mela' area at the Sangam on Friday for Mauni Amavasya and Shani Amavasya.

From 12 midnight on Friday to 12 noon on Saturday, two crore devotees took a dip in the Ganga and the Sangam, Divisional Commissioner (Prayagraj) Vijay Vishwas Pant said.

More than 5,000 personnel have been deployed to ensure security at the fair, Senior Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) Rajeev Narayan Mishra said.

Arrangements have also been made for river ambulances and floating police posts. The crowd is being monitored through CCTV, body and drone cameras, he added.

Several prominent seers came to the fair on Mauni Amavasya while Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also took a dip in the Sangam.

The next bath will take place on Basant Panchami on January 26 and Maghi Purnima on February 5. The Magh Mela will conclude with a final bath on Mahashivratri on February 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023