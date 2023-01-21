Left Menu

Two teenagers killed as multiple vehicles collide in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 22:12 IST
Two teenagers killed as multiple vehicles collide in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenagers were killed Saturday in a multiple collision involving three cars and a truck on the outskirts of Jammu, officials said.

Mothali Sharma (15) and Keshav Kumar (16), both residents of Guda Brahmana village, were crushed when three cars collided with each other before hitting a parked truck at Akhnoor, they said.

They said both the teenagers died on the way to the hospital and their bodies will be handed over to their families after the completion of legal formalities.

Three persons travelling in cars also suffered minor injuries in the accident, the officials said, adding Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023