MP: Two collegians booked for 'sigdi on motorcycle' stunt in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 21-01-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 22:20 IST
Two persons were booked in Indore in Madhya Pradesh after videos showing a man riding pillion on a motorcycle with a lighted 'sigdi' (sawdust or coal fired stove) went viral on social media, a police official said on Saturday.

The motorcycle shown in the videos was seized, and the two persons have been identified as Pradeep Yadav and Rohit Verma, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Anil Patidar told PTI.

''A case has been registered against the two under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 285 (negligent behaviour with respect to fire) and 290 (public nuisance) at Vijay Nagar police station,'' he said.

''The two men had tied a sigdi to the back of the motorcycle and indulged in a dangerous stunt while riding the two-wheeler on busy city roads at night to become famous on social media. It is our responsibility to discourage such practices,'' Patidar added.

''Pradeep Yadav was riding the motorcycle and Rohit Verma was on the pillion seat. They are undergraduates of a local college and often make social media videos,'' Traffic Police Subedar Amit Kumar Yadav said.

They have not been arrested yet and their kin told a police team, which reached their homes, that the duo had left for pilgrimage, he said.

