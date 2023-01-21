Left Menu

Drunk IAF officer arrested for making hoax bomb call to delay train departure

An Indian Air Force officer was on Saturday arrested for allegedly making a hoax bomb call to delay the departure of Mumbai Rajdhani Express from New Delhi Railway Station, police said. The mobile number was tracked and it was found that Sunil Sangwan 35, a Sergeant in the Indian Air Force, made the call, Deputy Commissioner of Police Railways Hareesh H P said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 22:31 IST
Drunk IAF officer arrested for making hoax bomb call to delay train departure
An Indian Air Force officer was on Saturday arrested for allegedly making a hoax bomb call to delay the departure of Mumbai Rajdhani Express from New Delhi Railway Station, police said. The PCR command room informed police regarding the call at 4.48 pm, they said, adding that the train was scheduled to leave for Mumbai at 4.55 pm. The Bomb Disposal Squad of the railways and the central district were called. The Railway Protection Force also joined the operation, but no explosive substances were found, police said. ''The mobile number was tracked and it was found that Sunil Sangwan (35), a Sergeant in the Indian Air Force, made the call,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Hareesh H P said. A police officer said an FIR under relevant IPC sections and the Indian Railway Act was registered against Sangwan and he was later arrested. According to police, Sangwan was scheduled to board the train to go to his place of posting at Airforce Station in Santacruz, Mumbai. He got late and drunk dialled the railways to delay the departure of the train from Delhi. ''The caller was traced from coach B-9 seat number-1. His identity was established through his Indian Air Force Id card. The mobile handset which he used to make the PCR call has also been recovered,'' the DCP said. ''The caller was subjected to a medical examination which confirmed he was drunk. Legal action, as per law, is being taken against him,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

