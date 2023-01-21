Left Menu

Charred remains of person found in fire-ravaged building in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 22:37 IST
Skeletal remains of a person were found on Saturday in the commercial building here where a major fire broke three days ago, according to police.

The bones of the unidentified person were sent to State-run Gandhi Hospital here for conducting a PME (postmortem examination) to know the cause of death, a police press release said.

After the PME, the samples would be sent to the forensic science laboratory for analysis, the release said.

Efforts were on with regard to the others who were suspected to have been trapped in the building when the blaze occurred on January 19, it said.

''Based on expert opinion that the building may collapse anytime, the neighbouring building owners/tenants have been told to vacate their respective premises till further information,'' the release said.

A DNA test is needed to identify the deceased, an official said.

Three people were suspected to have got trapped, the police said on Friday.

Personnel involved in the rescue and relief operation could not go into the building that day as it was on the verge of collapsing with concrete slabs breaking up. The fire was put out after a seven-hour long operation.

Officials had ruled out the possibility of survival if anyone was trapped in view of severe heat and smoke.

