McLeod Russel in non-binding tieup with Carbon Resources for debt settlement with lenders

Debt-laden tea maker McLeod Russel on Saturday said its board has approved the execution of an agreement with Carbon Resources to negotiate and evaluate a mutually agreeable mechanism to offer a ''one-time settlement'' of its debt with the lenders.

With this, the city-based carbon products maker will be able to make field visits and carry out detailed due diligence on the McLeod gardens. Carbon had been asking the lenders for permission to conduct due diligence after making a non-binding offer to them previously.

''The board of directors of McLeod Russel at its meeting held on January 21 considered and approved the execution of an exclusivity agreement with Carbon Resources for a period of 60 days, to exclusively discuss, negotiate and evaluate a mutually agreeable mechanism for the company to offer a proposed one-time settlement of the debt owed by the company to its identified lenders, pursuant to a debt resolution process to be undertaken by the Lenders as per the Reserve Bank of India's Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets dated June 7, 2019,'' the company said in a stock exchange filing.

''The agreement expresses the parties' interests in continuing exclusive discussions in the matter and does not create any legally binding obligation on any party,'' the filing added.

''This exclusivity agreement does not mean that Carbon has been finalised as a strategic investor or partner,'' a McLeod official said.

Carbon Resources earlier made a non-binding offer to McLeod Russel's lenders showing interest to acquire a controlling stake and settlement of its dues. The Kolkata-based carbon products manufacturer sent a Rs 1,245-crore non-binding offer to lenders.

Jalans-owned Carbon Resources had offered lenders to infuse upfront equity worth Rs 300 crore and a debt of Rs 945 crore to resolve Mcleod's outstanding debt.

Secured lenders were supposed to be paid in full, while unsecured lenders would have to take a 45 per cent haircut.

Jalan of Carbon Resources was keen to take over the company while MK Shah Exports, India's largest producer of orthodox varieties of tea, had also offered to extend its support to the existing promoters of the tea major in the ongoing restructuring plan.

The Khaitans currently own only a 6.25 per cent stake in Mcleod Russel and the debt stands at over Rs 1,700 crore. The lenders to the company are ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Indian Bank, RBL Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, UCO Bank, Punjab National Bank, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank.

